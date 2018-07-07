Fortum launches charging stations for electric vehicles in Hyderabad

Finnish state-owned company Fortum today set up two electric vehicle charging stations at Indian Oil outlets for the general public in Hyderabad.

Finland Ambassador to India, Nina Vaskunlahti, launched the facility by virtually charging an electric vehicle in real time located at Goldstrike Fuel and Services located at Raj Bhavan Road.

Another charging station was located at an outlet owned by Indian Oil at Begumpet.

"Initially the charging stations are being set up at two retail outlets of Indian Oil on a pilot basis and thereafter it would be expanded to 50 outlets in a period of two years," Fortum India managing director, Sanjay Aggarwal said.

Replying to a query, he said the company has plans to set up 150 to 200 charging points in the country in the near future. He, however, said the exact number would depend on number of electric vehicles sold in the country.

A senior official of IOCL said the Finnish company has tied up with it to set up charging stations in Hyderabad region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Telangana Principal Secretary for IT and Industries, Jayesh Rajan offered sops to Fortum as part of the state government's commitment to green energy.