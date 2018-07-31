Fortnite to come to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Aug 24, other Android users to get it on Sep 23

The mobile version of the acclaimed video game Fortnite has finally been released for Android users worldwide.

Android-smartphone users have been eagerly waiting for the release of the game after it was made available to iOS users on the App Store in March.

According to a report by XDA Developers, Epic Games (creators of Fortnite) delayed the Android release date because of an exclusive launch contract it had with Samsung.

Under this contract, Samsung would exclusively release the game with its Galaxy Note 9, and a month later, it will be made available for download on other Android devices.

Fortnite Mobile will be supported by about 40 Android devices at launch and these include most recent smartphones by Google, Samsung, Huawei, and more.

Only phones powerful enough to handle the game smoothly can download it. The XDA report listed the Android smartphones that can support Fortnite Mobile:

> Google Pixel 2> Google Pixel 2 XL> Huawei Mate 10> Huawei Mate 10 Lite> Huawei Mate 10 Pro> Huawei P10> Huawei P10 Plus> Huawei P10 Lite> Huawei P9> Huawei P9 Lite> Huawei P8 Lite (2017)> LG G6> LG V30> LG V30+> Motorola Moto E4 Plus> Motorola Moto G5> Motorola Moto G5 Plus> Motorola Moto G5s> Motorola Moto Z2 Play> Nokia 6> Razer Phone> Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)> Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)> Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (2017)> Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (2017)> Samsung Galaxy Note 8> Samsung Galaxy On7 (2016)> Samsung Galaxy S9> Samsung Galaxy S9+> Samsung Galaxy S7> Samsung Galaxy S7 edge> Samsung Galaxy S8> Samsung Galaxy S8+> Sony Xperia XA1> Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra> Sony Xperia XA1 Plus> Sony Xperia XZ> Sony Xperia XZs

> Sony Xperia XZ1

Judging from this list, the minimum requirements for a smartphone to run Fortnite Mobile are a CPU with anything higher than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, HiSilicon Kirin 655, Exynos 7870, or MediaTek MT6737; a GPU higher than Mali-T720 or Adreno 505; and at least 3GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be released on August 24 with Fortnite Mobile, and the game will be made available to other Android devices by September 23.

Pre-ordering the Note 9 can give a user up to $150 worth of V-Bucks, with which they can buy skins, battle passes, weapons, and more from within the game.

Fortnite is currently played by more than 125 million people and the Android release is expected to give it a lot more traction.

Although the list includes only 40 phones, Epic Games assures its fan base that more devices will be added to it once they are white-listed by the company.