Fortnite survey lists potential collaborations

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers with various popular game, film, and television franchises. The game has had collaborations with the likes of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Lara Croft, music giants, athletes, and so many more prominent pop culture franchises.

Now it looks like Epic is asking for opinions on potential crossovers for the future. ShiinaBR, a reliable Fortnite news source shared the survey on Twitter.

Some of these names have already made it into the game as cosmetics such as Daredevil, Lara Croft and Rocket League. There are some weird ones here too like Breaking Bad, How I met Your Mother (xD) and Jennifer Lopez. I guess when you don't have any central lore to the franchise anything is possible.

There are more than 350 million player accounts on Fortnite out of which 6 million play actively on a daily basis. Events and new seasons see that number shoot up to 15 million active daily players. Those are some staggering numbers and with a players base primarily in the range of 18-24, I think it's safe to say Fortnite isn't going away anytime soon.

Tags: #Epic Games #Fortnite
first published: Jul 27, 2021 01:27 pm

