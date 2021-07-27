Fortnite survey lists potential collaborations

The list of potential crossovers include The Last of Us, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Lord of The Rings and many more

Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers with various popular game, film, and television franchises. The game has had collaborations with the likes of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Lara Croft, music giants, athletes, and so many more prominent pop culture franchises.



Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises.

I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here! Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

Now it looks like Epic is asking for opinions on potential crossovers for the future. ShiinaBR, a reliable Fortnite news source shared the survey on Twitter.

Some of these names have already made it into the game as cosmetics such as Daredevil, Lara Croft and Rocket League. There are some weird ones here too like Breaking Bad, How I met Your Mother (xD) and Jennifer Lopez. I guess when you don't have any central lore to the franchise anything is possible.

There are more than 350 million player accounts on Fortnite out of which 6 million play actively on a daily basis. Events and new seasons see that number shoot up to 15 million active daily players. Those are some staggering numbers and with a players base primarily in the range of 18-24, I think it's safe to say Fortnite isn't going away anytime soon.