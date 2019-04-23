Fortinet unveils new secure WAN Edge offerings for security-driven networking

As organizations adopt SD-WAN for faster and more cost-effective connectivity, security remains their top challenge.
Fortinet announced new secure SD-WAN offerings, including the industry’s first SD-WAN ASIC, to further enable organizations to implement security-driven networking.
As organizations adopt SD-WAN for faster and more cost-effective connectivity, security remains their top challenge. In a recent Gartner report, “72 percent of the respondents said that security was their topmost concern when it comes to their WAN.”
“The WAN edge is now a part of digital attack surfaces, but the edge of your network must never be a bottleneck. For branch offices, the ability to provide best-of-breed WAN Edge - including SD-WAN, WAN optimization, security and orchestration - with optimal performance and security is critical to enable the digital experience. Fortinet’s SoC4 SD-WAN ASIC allows organizations to realize security-driven networking whether they have 100 or 10,000 branch offices,” Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet.