Fortinet unveils new secure WAN Edge offerings for security-driven networking

Fortinet announced new secure SD-WAN offerings, including the industry’s first SD-WAN ASIC, to further enable organizations to implement security-driven networking.

As organizations adopt SD-WAN for faster and more cost-effective connectivity, security remains their top challenge. In a recent Gartner report, “72 percent of the respondents said that security was their topmost concern when it comes to their WAN.”

“The WAN edge is now a part of digital attack surfaces, but the edge of your network must never be a bottleneck. For branch offices, the ability to provide best-of-breed WAN Edge - including SD-WAN, WAN optimization, security and orchestration - with optimal performance and security is critical to enable the digital experience. Fortinet’s SoC4 SD-WAN ASIC allows organizations to realize security-driven networking whether they have 100 or 10,000 branch offices,” Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet.

Fortinet has been providing best-of-breed SD-WAN and security through its FortiGate Secure SD-WAN solution, which has seen tremendous momentum in customer adoption and is the only solution with security capabilities to receive an SD-WAN "Recommended" rating in the first NSS Labs test report. With today’s introduction of the industry’s first SoC4 SD-WAN ASIC, customers can realize a fully connected branch edge powered by security-driven networking, whether they have 100 or 10,000 branch offices. Fortinet’s SD-WAN ASIC will power the new FortiGate 100F, which offers the best price/performance for WAN edge deployments.