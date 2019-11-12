App
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortinet expands integration of cloud security offerings with Microsoft Azure

The Fortinet Security Fabric’s dynamic cloud solutions help Azure users connect and protect their cloud workloads.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced the expansion of the Fortinet Security Fabric’s dynamic-cloud security offerings with Microsoft Azure, providing customers with an easier way to connect, manage and protect their cloud workloads on Microsoft Azure.

Organizations turning to Azure want to take advantage of the public cloud benefits without compromising security. While Microsoft secures the Azure infrastructure and isolates the tenants, customers are responsible making sure their cloud configuration is secure. Fortinet provides customers that utilize Azure with the confidence to deploy any application in the cloud while maintaining a consistent operational model and managing risks. The Fortinet Security Fabric’s dynamic cloud solutions help Azure users connect and protect their cloud workloads and offers security capabilities that are delivered from the cloud.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet said, “Fortinet is helping our customers protect, consume and deliver cloud through our dynamic cloud security offerings. Using Microsoft Azure allows our customers to implement broad protection across their cloud deployments as well as on-premises infrastructure. Today’s announcement strengthens our collaboration as we work together to provide end-to-end security across the expanding digital attack surface.”

As organizations increase their adoption of Azure to build or migrate applications their technology footprint diversifies and expands. As a result, organizations are increasing their attack surface and risk. To mitigate these risks and properly secure workloads and applications, organizations need to securely connect their organization to the cloud. This can be done with the implementation of cloud security for their web applications and cloud platforms that is managed easily and seamlessly.

related news

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Fortinet through the integration of their Secure SD-WAN solution and Microsoft Azure’s Virtual WAN offering. As customers look to simplify branch connectivity and extend application workloads on Microsoft Azure, FortiGate Secure SD-WAN offers a rich branch and corporate connectivity solution for customers looking to secure and optimize their cloud on-ramp requirements,” said, Reshmi Yandapalli, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Azure.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

