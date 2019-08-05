Fortinet announces next-gen firewall offerings for cloud environments

Fortinet announced three new high-performance FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs). These new offerings support Security-Driven Networking and enable organizations to securely accelerate their on-ramp to the cloud.

Digital transformation has caused today’s enterprise networks to become hybrid, complex, and geographically dispersed. Enterprises with legacy data center architectures are struggling to keep up with the continuous movement of business-critical applications, services, and sensitive data to multiple clouds. Difficulties in implementing end-to-end security have emerged as the main roadblock preventing these enterprises from accelerating their on-ramp to the cloud and successfully adopting a multi-cloud environment while maintaining business continuity.