Former Tech Mahindra employee alleges bigotry, Anand Mahindra and CP Gurnani respond to claims

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Executive Chairman, and CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer at Tech Mahindra, on Tuesday said the IT services firm is looking into allegations of bigotry made by a former employee who belongs to the LGBT community.



@gauravpramanik Hi Gaurav, This is indeed disturbing and completely against the ethos of our group that believes in the uniqueness of every individual. We will do a thorough investigation and take steps as necessary. Our team will be in touch with you.

— Tech Mahindra (@tech_mahindra) September 11, 2018

The employee, Gaurav Pramanik, on Sunday posted a tweet talking about his former boss, who also heads diversity and inclusivity at Tech Mahindra. Pramanik claims in his tweet that she made derogatory remarks against homosexuals and Muslims.

The tweet received a lot of support online, with several people tagging Mahindra and Gurnani. On Tuesday, Tech Mahindra's official Twitter account tweeted an apology to Pramanik.



I can categorically assure you that we celebrate diversity in our workplace. Our Code of Conduct is explicit on this subject. Fairness & dignity of the individual is enshrined in our core values.

Tech M is investigating these allegations, and appropriate action will follow... https://t.co/l5rh8VhP8L

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2018

Shortly after, Mahindra also tweeted, "Tech Mahindra is investigating these allegations, and appropriate action will follow..."

Adding to Tech Mahindra handle's tweet, Gurnani said the matter would be 'thoroughly investigated'.



Gaurav, you have my personal assurance that this will be thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to supporting and promoting a diverse workforce at TechM. — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) September 11, 2018





As I said, Tech M is investigating this matter. We will ascertain the facts & see that the outcome is fair & just. https://t.co/A4H8JQXJ0H

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2018

Later, replying to a Twitter user's concern that Pramanik was playing victim, Mahindra said Tech Mahindra will ensure a fair investigation.

Last week, in a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court decriminalised consensual gay sex, saying that the LGBT community has same rights as any ordinary citizen. Pramanik alluded to the judgement in his tweets as well.