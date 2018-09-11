App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Tech Mahindra employee alleges bigotry, Anand Mahindra and CP Gurnani respond to claims

The employee, Gaurav Pramanik, on Sunday posted a tweet talking about his former boss, who also heads diversity and inclusivity at Tech Mahindra. Pramanik claims in his tweet that she made derogatory remarks against homosexuals and Muslims

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Executive Chairman, and CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer at Tech Mahindra, on Tuesday said the IT services firm is looking into allegations of bigotry made by a former employee who belongs to the LGBT community.

The employee, Gaurav Pramanik, on Sunday posted a tweet talking about his former boss, who also heads diversity and inclusivity at Tech Mahindra. Pramanik claims in his tweet that she made derogatory remarks against homosexuals and Muslims.

The tweet received a lot of support online, with several people tagging Mahindra and Gurnani. On Tuesday, Tech Mahindra's official Twitter account tweeted an apology to Pramanik.

Shortly after, Mahindra also tweeted, "Tech Mahindra is investigating these allegations, and appropriate action will follow..."

Adding to Tech Mahindra handle's tweet, Gurnani said the matter would be 'thoroughly investigated'.

Later, replying to a Twitter user's concern that Pramanik was playing victim, Mahindra said Tech Mahindra will ensure a fair investigation.

Last week, in a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court decriminalised consensual gay sex, saying that the LGBT community has same rights as any ordinary citizen. Pramanik alluded to the judgement in his tweets as well.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 06:59 pm

tags ##ITServices #Anand Mahindra #CP Gurnani #gay right #Section 377 #TechM #Technology

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.