Former Metroid Dread staff say they haven't been credited

Many people who worked on Metroid Dread but have left the company say their names aren't in the game's credits.

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Mercury Steam, the developer, says staff must be present for at least 25 percent of the time for game development for them to be credited.

Many former employees of Mercury Steam, who worked on Samus Aran's latest adventure, Metroid Dread, have alleged that their names have been left out of the game's credits, according to a report by Vandal.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive has already climbed to the top of Japanese charts, and has been receiving rave critical reviews from various publications. Amidst the fanfare, a number of ex-employees at Mercury Steam, the game's developers, have said that their names do not appear in the credits.

Former 3D artist Roberto Mejias raised the issue on LinkedIn when he recognised some of the art assets and environments that he worked on.

Mercury Steam issued a statement to Vandal saying that, "the study policy requires that anyone must work on the project at least 25% of the time, of the total development of the game, to appear in the final credits. Of course, exceptions are sometimes made when exceptional contributions are made."

Another source close to Vandal told the publication that this was common industry practice among development studios, while yet another source said that he worked on the game for 11 months but didn't appear on the game's credits either.

Close

"Not crediting the work of the team that puts all the love into the project, and the effort, is a very ugly practice," the source told Vandal.

This is a rather unfortunate practice in the game's industry. Last year, Kotaku published an article where they mentioned that more than 1,000 developers who worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 did not have their name in the credits.

Recently, Bethesda and Arkane were found guilty of not including names as well, by omitting names from the credits or lumping them in Special Thanks section.
