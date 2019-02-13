Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ford recalls 1.48 million F-150 pickups in North America over transmissions

The recall covers 1.26 million trucks in the United States and 221,000 in Canada.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it was recalling about 1.48 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America due to a potential transmission downshift issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford said select 2011-2013 model year trucks with six-speed automatic transmission could experience an unintended downshift into first gear without warning, which could result in the loss of vehicle control. Ford is aware of five accidents, including one report of whiplash potentially related to the issue.

The recall covers 1.26 million trucks in the United States and 221,000 in Canada. Dealers will update the powertrain control software.

Ford also said it is issuing two other recalls. One covers 28,200 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles in North America for door latches that may not engage due to the buildup of silicon contamination and could result in the door opening while driving.

Ford said it was not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries. Dealers will replace the door latch assemblies in all four doors.

Ford is also recalling 4,200 2019 model Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for instrument panel cluster assemblies that are blank when the vehicles are started. Dealers will update the software. No crashes are reported linked to the recall.
