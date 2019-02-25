App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford Aspire CNG gets a 1 lakh km warranty and a service cost of 46 paise/km

The CNG kit is to be outsourced from Lovato, who will also be responsible for its warranty and will be fitted at the dealerships before delivery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
American car manufacturer Ford recently launched the CNG variant of its economy sedan, the Ford Aspire. Pricing it at Rs 6.27 lakh and Rs 7.12 lakh for the Ambiente and Trend Plus variants respectively. However, only Trend Plus can be registered as a private car.

The CNG kit will be sourced from Lovato, who will also be responsible for its warranty and will be fitted at the dealerships before delivery. As an incentive, the company offers a two-year/one lakh km warranty on the car and a one lakh km warranty on the CNG kit. It also has a periodic maintenance interval of 20,000 km, and Ford claims that the service cost will be as low as 46 paise/km.

Apart from adding a CNG cylinder at the back, Ford has also added a front stabiliser bar to retain its handling characteristics. Ford has also loaded the Trend Plus variant with a rearview camera, remote central locking, auto AC and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity.

The CNG kit is added to the standard 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and is integrated with the ECU of the car. The engine makes 96 PS of maximum power and 120 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed transmission.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:38 pm

