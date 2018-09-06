App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford Aspire 2018 India launch date set for October 4: Reports

The Ford Aspire has never caught the eye of the public but with this update, it will attempt to come close to its rivals in terms of features and styling.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The launch date for Ford Aspire 2018, which has been unveiled previously in international markets, is expected to be October 4, according to media reports.

The car will feature revised styling and updates similar to the one sold in South Africa. Based on circulating spy images, the Aspire will receive a new honeycomb pattern grille finished in silver, redesigned headlamps and silver inserts in the bumper similar to the black inserts seen on the Ford Figo.

Changes to the rear are minimal. The car features new inserts in the rear bumper and a subtle black lip at the bottom. The car also gets a new set of alloy rims.

The interiors continue with the old black and beige dual tone trim and dashboard design. Customers do get a new touchscreen infotainment display.

Mechanically, expect the new Aspire to get the 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine seen on the Ford Freestyle, which makes 96 PS of power and 120 Nm of torque. Ford will continue to offer the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which makes 100 PS and 215 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed gearbox and a 6-speed automatic.

The Ford Aspire has never caught the eye of the public but with this update, it will attempt to come close to its rivals in terms of features and styling. Upon launch, the Aspire will compete against the likes of the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 06:43 pm

