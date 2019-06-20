App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forcepoint names Shayne Higdon as Chief Operating Officer

Higdon was most recently the senior vice president of ESO Strategy and Operations for BMC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Global cybersecurity company Forcepoint announced transformational technology business leader Shayne Higdon has joined the company as chief operating officer (COO). Higdon reports to CEO Matthew Moynahan.

As COO, Higdon will drive Forcepoint's operational strategy leading the company's engineering, product management, customer success, operations and service organizations as the company grows to more than one billion in revenue.

"Forcepoint understands business transformation within today's data-centric world and to be effective, modern cybersecurity requires we place people and data at the center of security design thinking," said Matthew Moynahan, chief executive officer of Forcepoint.

"As we work with our global customers and partners to propel forward this critical industry paradigm change we need transformational business leaders who understand how to drive operational success in a dynamic industry still maturing. As Forcepoint COO, Shayne Higdon brings more than two decades of impressive strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments perfectly aligned to drive and extend the next-generation of Forcepoint's market leadership," he added.

Higdon was most recently the senior vice president of ESO Strategy and Operations for BMC where he led the strategic transformation efforts across BMC resulting in the acquisition by KKR. Prior to that he was president of the Performance and Analytics product line at BMC Software. In this role, he was responsible for BMC's TrueSight portfolio of performance management and capacity optimization products including driving new innovation for artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps).

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

