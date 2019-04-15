Force Gurkha Xplorer and Xtreme updated with ABS, but prices hiked by 2-5%

The Force Gurkha Xplorer and the Gurkha Xtreme SUVs have now received an ABS update but the price has been hiked 5.34 percent and 2.39 percent to Rs 11.05 lakh and Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The update is necessary to keep the SUV compliant with the safety norms that came into effect on April 1.

The Force Gurkha Xtreme is the topline Gurkha variant. It features a Mercedes-Benz derived 2.2-litre turbocharged engine that churns out 140 hp and 321 Nm of peak torque. The transmission too is a Mercedes-Benz derived five-speed gearbox mated to the engine via a dual-mass flywheel. The Xtreme also boasts of a ground clearance of 205 mm with a water-wading depth of 550 mm.

The Xplorer on the other hand gets a slightly less powerful 2.6-litre engine that produces 86 hp and 320 Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Both SUVs, however, get a manual mechanically locking differential on both axles.

The Gurkha's main rival in the Indian serious off-roading scene is the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha Xtreme takes fight a lot closer.