Focus on expansion, hiring and skilling for the future: Tata Communications CDO

Tata Communications that provides telecommunications solutions and services to companies across the world has been growing at a steady pace. The company, which is part of Tata Group, is looking to enhance digital and IP infrastructure within the company.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Tata Communications Chief Digital Officer CR Srinivasan spoke of the company's approach towards cybercrime, progress on expansion plans and role of service providers in the age of rising awareness about data protection and regulations across the globe.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Could you talk about what your job entails at Tata Communication?

A: As CDO of Tata Communications, I'm responsible for the digital and IP infrastructure within the company. My job entails management of all these and responsibility in my managerial role that are similar to what we do internally that is cloud hosting and security business.

I'm responsible for management of that business and responsible for

delivery of services for that business. So essentially, Tata Communications becomes the first customer for everything that we do.

Q: How are you addressing cybercrime with all the new kind of technology emerging?

A: Typically when you look at security within an organisation you look for confidentiality, integrity and availability. So this is something that we constantly look at as well. We have various controls in place, to make sure that infrastructure is safe.

The first step is protecting critical infrastructure across the spectrum that data travels before it reaches the end point, from its origin.

We are also integrated with a lot of track intelligence, cyber analytics etc, that is an essential part of the multi-layer facility at Tata Communications. We have security operations in Chennai, Pune and Singapore, while a new one is coming up in Dubai, and this year we'll have one more in the UK. We call them cybersecurity response centres. These are available 24X7. We also make sure that customers are supported from these cyber security response centres.

Q: Is there any change you have noticed the way these issues are approached in the last couple of years?

A: What people have started seeing as essential is the application. A lot of these applications earlier were not exposed to the internet...all the time. It is extremely critical for these applications to be vulnerability free right. And that is another focus area. Earlier the security used to be perimeter security where you protect your network, network devices, make sure you've got good firewall etc. and then everything else internally was you know was captive within an enterprise.

Today, I think the focus on application of data has increased tremendously

because of the criticality of the data because the intelligence that you can find out of data, people really want to protect that. That is the big behavioural shift that you're seeing that people are trying to classify the data into what is confidential, what is restricted, what is public. People are very familiar with encryption of data now.

Q: Do you see data protection as a challenge?

I think it’s better to have a framework because then you have clarity.

These laws help companies organise themselves. And when GDPR went live as a law and got enforces in May, many websites in the privacy policy and there was so much of activity in revising their privacy policies.

Q: Is Tata Communications also looking to invest a little more in cyber security and data protection? Are there any specific targets this year that you can talk about?

A: Tata Communications as a company has been investing aggressively in cybersecurity. Last year we went public with our intent to invest USD 50 million and add 400 people to our business.

We continue to stay at course we've hired over 150 people for our technical team last year. We added cyber security response centre in Singapore last year. We’re adding one in Dubai and one in UK this year. So we're expanding our footprint of cyber security response centres and as we have presence in more geographies our ability to understand geographical trends and be local to that particular geography, has increased significantly over time.

And we will continue to expand our presence. We'll expand in the US as well with a cyber security response centre so that gives us unique distinction of being one of the players with a string of security operations centres or cyber security response centres across the globe.

We are continuing to invest behind analytics and AI around security, which

is an area of high priority for us. We're doing a lot of real time analytics and work around security. We’ll continue to add people and skills to our portfolio of talent that we have today. In that direction we're also working with universities so that we can groom talent prior to hiring them.