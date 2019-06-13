App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flying taxis could soon be an affordable reality; here's what a ride would cost

Munich-based Lilium managed to fly its electric five-seater jet last month and had a successful lift off of its two-seater variant in 2012

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Even as Uber looks to launch its helicopter taxi service in New York City, a German startup is working to make flying taxis an affordable reality.

According to a CNBC report, Munich-based Lilium managed to fly its electric five-seater jet last month and was also successful in lifting off a two-seater variant in 2012.

Also read: Uber 'very interested' in starting flying taxis in India

Close

The report noted that while Lilium looked to launch a jet manned by a pilot, it is also working on developing unmanned ones. The report quoted Morgan Stanley stating that the market for autonomous vehicles would touch $1.5 trillion by 2040.

related news

The startup, which was founded by three friends from the Technical University of Munich, has managed to catch the attention of venture capitalists the likes of China’s Tencent and London-based Atomico. It has raised around $100 million till date.

The article also quoted Chief Commercial Officer Remo Gerber as saying these jets will take to the skies within six years, and across many cities. Gerber said the company sought an affordable experience for those riding these machines.

He said a ride from Manhattan to JFK airport on Lilium’s jet should cost around $70. In comparison, an Uber helicopter ride would cost $200 for the same distance.

Gerber said the fare for taking a short journey on a Lilium’s jet would be similar to an Uber or Lyft ride. For longer distances, the prices would be similar to flying economy class, or even a train ticket.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Uber #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.