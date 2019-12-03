Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale: Google Pixel, Realme and Vivo phones available at a discount

While the rest of the world is still recovering from their Black Friday hangovers, Flipkart recently announced yet another sale on mobile phones. The online retailer’s Big Shopping Days sale is already underway and will end on December 5, 2019. The sale is bringing some excellent deals across smartphones across all price segments.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best deals on offer during this sale.

The highly successful Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro are currently available for Rs 12,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively. Moreover, there’s an additional Rs 1,000 discount on all prepaid transactions or a 10-percent discount on HDFC bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions.

If you are looking for better mid-range options, the Vivo Z1x, Realme XT, and Realme X are priced starting from Rs 14,990, Rs 14,999, and Rs 15,999, respectively. Additionally, the Redmi K20 with the Snapdragon 730 SoC is now available from Rs 19,999. For the stock Android experience, you can also get the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2 and Motorola One Vision are currently available at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The price cuts have also come to smartphones with excellent cameras. The Google Pixel 3a (Now at Rs 29,999) and Samsung Galaxy S9 (Now at Rs 27,999) may not be the most powerful phones but deliver on the promise of camera promise. You can also get the S9 Plus and Pixel 3a XL at Rs 34,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively.

The flagship killers are even more affordable during the sale. The Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6z are priced, starting from Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The Honor 20 is currently the cheapest flagship killer on sale at Rs 22,999, but the lack of Google services will make it a tricky buy. Our pick for best flagship killer, the Realme X2 Pro, will also be available during the sale.