Flipkart to set up R&D centre in Israel to boost tech presence: Report

Flipkart its expanding its technology base in Israel six months after acquiring analytics startup Upstream Commerce, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The e-commerce company is setting up a management team and an R&D centre that will focus on cyber security, cloud computing, data protection, and evaluating investment opportunities, the report said.

“While the size of the team itself is small, Israel is a market Flipkart wants to actively pursue for AI, computer vision and security tech,” a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Flipkart’s senior vice-president of engineering Jeyandran Venugopal is in charge of the initiative, the report said.

Flipkart did not divulge the details of the plan, the report added.

“Our team in Israel is highly talented and we are looking forward to making Israel one of our excellence centres to do cutting-edge data science work,” a spokesperson told The Economic Times.

Flipkart’s parent company Walmart has also been looking for investment opportunities in Israel.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon visited Israel last week along with senior company officials and visited local startups, media reports suggest.

The retail giant had in March acquired Tel Aviv-based Aspectiva, which uses AI-based technology to analyses consumer data and make personalized purchase suggestions.

Walmart also has a strategic investment in Team8, an Israeli cyber security startup incubator.

Major technology companies such Google, Facebook and Apple, have set up offices in Israel.