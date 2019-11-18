Flipkart teases key specifications of Realme 5s before November 20 official launch

Realme is gearing up for the launch of Realme X2 Pro one November 20 in India. Alongside the flagship smartphone, the company will also launch the Realme 5s. The Flipkart microsite for Realme 5s has revealed key specifications before the official launch.

As predicted, Realme 5s will be an incremental upgrade over the Realme 5. The Flipkart microsite gives out more information about the upcoming Realme 5s.

Realme 5s will get powered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. While the microsite shows a Snapdragon 655 SoC, it seems to be a typo as Qualcomm hasn’t released any processor under that name. The microsite does not reveal the RAM or storage options that Realme would offer with the Realme 5s. Considering it is an incremental upgrade, Realme 5s could be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with up to 64GB inbuilt memory.

The biggest upgrade will come in the camera department. There will be a 48MP primary camera in the quad-camera setup of the Realme 5s. The currently available Realme 5 features a 12MP primary sensor. Other sensors are likely to remain the same. This means that the Realme 5s would have an 8MP f/2.25 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

For selfies, the water-drop notch would house a 13MP front-facing sensor.

Other specifications include a 6.51 HD display, a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box.