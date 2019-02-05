Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: All you need to know about offers, discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy On, Nokia 6.1 and more

If you have been planning to invest in a new smartphone, this is just the right time. Flipkart kicked off the 'Super Value Week' in India on Monday and all the coveted smartphones are available at discounted prices on the e-commerce website now. The sale began on February 4 and will be on till February 8.

Apart from discounts on the retail price of cellphones, it is also dishing out an additional Rs 1,000 discount in exchange of your old phone. Prominent handsets that are available under the new sale include the Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Redmi 6, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Motorola One Power.

You can also get up to Rs 2,500 additional exchange discount on purchasing models such as the Vivo V11 Pro, V9 Pro, and Oppo F9 Pro.

Here’s a list of smartphones available at discounted rates:

Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model at Rs 12,990, down from launch price of Rs 13,990.

Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model at Rs 14,990, down from Rs 17,990.

Honor 9N 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 11,999

Honor 9N 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999

Honor 9N 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage model at Rs 17,999, down from Rs 19,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,499.

Redmi 6 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage model at Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999

Nokia 5.1 Plus at Rs 9,999, down from previous price of Rs 10,599.

Motorola One Power price at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,999 launch price.

Samsung Galaxy On6 at Rs 12,990, down from launch price of Rs 14,490.

LG G7+ ThinQ 6GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant at Rs 40,000, down from launch price of Rs 55,000.

at Rs 14,990, down from launch price of Rs 17,990