Technology

Flipkart set to launch new MarQ M3 budget smartphone in India: All you need to know

It is priced at Rs 7,999, and will come in two colours - Blue and Black.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
Flipkart is gearing up for its Big Billion Days sale on October 7. But ahead of the sale, the e-retail giant is set to launch its first smartphone under the MarQ brand. The device is slated to be unveiled tomorrow, September 25.

Flipkart has already listed the device on its website, confirming several details about the handset’s design and specifications. The MarQ M3 will be the first smartphone under the Flipkart-owned brand.

The listing page for the MarQ M3 confirms that the device will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor. The phone will feature a 6.08-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and will run on Android 10.

Flipkart also confirmed that the device will feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. For optics, the MarQ M3 gets a 13 MP selfie camera paired with a ‘Digital Camera’ on the back. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter.

The handset features a dedicated Google Assistant key, Face Unlock, and reverse charging. Connectivity options on the MarQ3 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more. Flipkart’s MarQ M3 is priced at Rs 7,999, and will come in two colours - Blue and Black.
Tags: #Flipkart #smartphones
