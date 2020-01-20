Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020: Asus smartphones, including 6Z, receive discounts

E-commerce giant Flipkart is hosting its Republic Day sale. During the sale, which would last till January 22, Asus smartphones would be available at discounted prices. The Asus 6Z has got a Rs 4,000 discount, whereas the Asus 5Z gets a Rs 3,000 discount during the sale.

Asus 6Z is available for Rs 27,999, down from its launch price of Rs 31,999. For the price, users would get 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Further, Asus is also offering a Rs 3,000 exchange offer on the 6Z. The offers are also extended to the 6GB + 128GB variant, and the 8GB + 128GB variant which can be purchased for Rs 30,999 and Rs 34,999.

Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The smartphone sports a motorised rotating dual-camera unit at the rear that flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies using a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.79 primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide with a 145-degree field of view. Other Asus 6Z specifications include a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.

Asus 5Z 6GB+128GB variant is available for Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. The 8GB+256GB variant is also a part of the sale offers and can be purchased for Rs 18,999.

Asus 5Z, on the other hand, has a 6.2-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 3300 mAh battery which supports Intelligent Fast Charging.

There are dual-cameras on the back of the Asus 5Z with a 12MP f/1.8 + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor setup. For selfies and such there is an 8MP camera with a FOV of 84-degree and an aperture rate of f/2.0.