Flipkart offers up to Rs 18,500 off on your old phone for an iPhone 13; check details here

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

The iPhone 13 proved to be quite a hit for Apple during the recently concluded Amazon and Flipkart sales. Both The Great Indian Festival and the Big Billion Days Sale saw substantial number of units sold, but if you missed out, there is a still a chance that you might get a good deal.

Flipkart is offering up to Rs 18,500 off, if you exchange your old phone for an iPhone 13. CITI credit card users can get an additional 10% off up to Rs 2,000.

Flipkart will also give Flipkart Axis bank card users 5% cashback, and has various EMI options in partnership with several banks, with plans for No cost EMIs starting at Rs 11,165 per month. Flipkart Pay Later users can get gift cards up to Rs 1,000.

It is worth noting that the exchange option is not available in all regions at the moment, so you will have to enter your pin code to see if you are eligible. The iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 66,990 on the platform.