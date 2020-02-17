Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discounts on iPhone XS, Realme X2 Pro, Galaxy A50, Asus 6z and more

The sale is ongoing and will conclude on February 21.
Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza is offering discounts and other deals to smartphones across a spectrum of price points. The sale is ongoing and will conclude on February 21. Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant is offering no cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and an additional instant 10-percent discount on all Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions.
Here are some of the best smartphone deals on offer.Smartphones deals under Rs 15,000
Smartphones deals under Rs 10,000
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Galaxy A50
|14,999
|12,999
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|12,990
|11,990
|Honor 9X
|13,999
|12,999
|Realme XT
|15,999
|14,999
|Vivo Z1x
|15,999
|13,990
|Moto G8 Plus
|13,999
|11,999
|Oppo F11 Pro
|16,990
|14,990
Smartphones deals under Rs 20,000
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Oppo K1
|14,999
|9,990
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|11,999
|9,999
|Realme 5
|8,999
|8,499
|HTC Wildfire X
|8,500
|7,999
Smartphones deals under Rs 25,000
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Redmi K20
|19,999
|19,999
|Nokia 7.2
|16,999
|15,499
Smartphones deals under Rs 30,000
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Asus 6Z
|27,999
|23,999
|Redmi K20 Pro
|24,999
|24,999
|Honor 20
|23,999
|21,999
|Galaxy S9
|26,999
|22,999
|Model
|Original Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
| Realme X2 Pro
| 29,999
|27,999
| Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition
| 36,990
|26,990
| Black Shark 2
|39,999
|29,999
| Galaxy S9 Plus
| 36,999
| 27,999
|Pixel 3a
|27,999
|29,999
If you're making a switch to an Apple phone, the iPhone XS is available, starting from Rs 54,999. Additionally, the iPhone 11 series is available with a no cost EMI payment option, while the iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 35,999.
Flipkart is offering mobile cases and covers for smartphones on sale under Rs 199. Check out all the discounts and offers on smartphones during Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale here
First Published on Feb 17, 2020 02:14 pm