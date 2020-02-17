Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discounts on iPhone XS, Realme X2 Pro, Galaxy A50, Asus 6z and more

Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza is offering discounts and other deals to smartphones across a spectrum of price points. The sale is ongoing and will conclude on February 21. Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant is offering no cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and an additional instant 10-percent discount on all Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions.

Here are some of the best smartphone deals on offer.

Model Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Galaxy A50 14,999 12,999 Vivo Z1 Pro 12,990 11,990 Honor 9X 13,999 12,999 Realme XT 15,999 14,999 Vivo Z1x 15,999 13,990 Moto G8 Plus 13,999 11,999 Oppo F11 Pro 16,990 14,990

Model Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Oppo K1 14,999 9,990 Redmi Note 7 Pro 11,999 9,999 Realme 5 8,999 8,499 HTC Wildfire X 8,500 7,999

Model Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Redmi K20 19,999 19,999 Nokia 7.2 16,999 15,499

Model Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Asus 6Z 27,999 23,999 Redmi K20 Pro 24,999 24,999 Honor 20 23,999 21,999 Galaxy S9 26,999 22,999

Model Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Realme X2 Pro 29,999 27,999 Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition 36,990 26,990 Black Shark 2 39,999 29,999 Galaxy S9 Plus 36,999 27,999 Pixel 3a 27,999 29,999

If you're making a switch to an Apple phone, the iPhone XS is available, starting from Rs 54,999. Additionally, the iPhone 11 series is available with a no cost EMI payment option, while the iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 35,999.