you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discounts on iPhone XS, Realme X2 Pro, Galaxy A50, Asus 6z and more

The sale is ongoing and will conclude on February 21.

Carlsen Martin

Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza is offering discounts and other deals to smartphones across a spectrum of price points. The sale is ongoing and will conclude on February 21. Apart from discounts, the e-commerce giant is offering no cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and an additional instant 10-percent discount on all Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions.

Here are some of the best smartphone deals on offer.

Smartphones deals under Rs 15,000 
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)
Galaxy A5014,99912,999
Vivo Z1 Pro12,99011,990
Honor 9X13,99912,999
Realme XT15,99914,999
Vivo Z1x15,99913,990
Moto G8 Plus13,99911,999
Oppo F11 Pro16,99014,990
Smartphones deals under Rs 10,000 
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)
Oppo K114,9999,990
Redmi Note 7 Pro11,9999,999
Realme 58,9998,499
HTC Wildfire X8,5007,999
Smartphones deals under Rs 20,000 
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)
Redmi K2019,99919,999
Nokia 7.216,99915,499
Smartphones deals under Rs 25,000 
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)
Asus 6Z27,99923,999
Redmi K20 Pro24,99924,999
Honor 2023,99921,999
Galaxy S926,99922,999
Smartphones deals under Rs 30,000 
ModelOriginal Price (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)
 Realme X2 Pro 29,99927,999
 Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition 36,99026,990
 Black Shark 239,99929,999
 Galaxy S9 Plus 36,999 27,999
Pixel 3a27,99929,999

If you're making a switch to an Apple phone, the iPhone XS is available, starting from  Rs 54,999. Additionally, the iPhone 11 series is available with a no cost EMI payment option, while the iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 35,999.

Flipkart is offering mobile cases and covers for smartphones on sale under Rs 199. Check out all the discounts and offers on smartphones during Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale here.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 02:14 pm
First Published on Feb 17, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Apple #Asus #Flipkart #Oppo #smartphones #Vivo

