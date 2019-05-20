Flipkart listing confirms Asus Zenfone 6 India launch coming soon

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, there's literally no better time than now. May is shaping up to be a big month for the Indian smartphone industry with big brands like OnePlus, Honor, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Asus all tussling for the top spot.

Speaking of a big month for big brands; Flipkart just added a new page for the recently announced Asus Zenfone 6. The page confirms that Asus’ latest flagship will be unveiled to Indian audiences soon. The e-commerce website states that the Zenfone 6 is “Coming soon to India”.

The Zenfone 6 was recently unveiled as the world’s first smartphone with a flip camera or flippable camera, call it what you may. And, while the feature is quite innovative, there’s much more to it than meets the eye.

The successor to the Zenfone 5 features a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, which flip upwards when you need to take a selfie. The camera module can also be controlled to take pictures at any angle through the default camera app.

Asus also claims that the camera mechanism has a life cycle of a hundred thousand flips and can automatically retract when you drop the phone.

Other than the innovative camera tech, the Zenfone 6 is your typical run-in-the-mill 2019 flagship, apart from one area, but more on that later. The Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB make for a pretty formidable handset. The phone features the latest Android 9.0 Pie, and Asus has already confirmed that the phone will receive an Android Q update in Q2 2019.

Everything about the Zenfone 6 from software and hardware to design and new features seem flagship, everything except for the display. The near-bezel-less, notch-less screen on the Zenfone 6 is almost perfect as Asus have incorporated an LCD panel rather than the much sharper OLED displays - we’re accustomed to on flagship phones.

The Asus Zenfone 6 is priced at €499 (Roughly Rs 40,000) in Europe and is likely to be priced pretty similarly in India, putting it in an extremely sweet spot between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.