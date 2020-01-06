Flipkart listing confirms and reveals Realme 5i specifications before Jan 9 launch

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme 5i in India launch on January 9. The budget smartphone is a new variant of the Realme 5 that was launched late last year in India. Flipkart has confirmed some of the Realme 5i specifications before the official launch.



Guys, introducing #realme5i our new edition to the highly appreciated #realme5series!

Launching on 9th Jan. at 12:30 PM

RT, if you are excited. #TheStylishPowerhousehttps://t.co/CKdg7QdUt8 pic.twitter.com/933eDVH0Eh

— Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 6, 2020

Realme 5i will launch in India on January 9 at 12.30 pm. The company's CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the launch of Realme 5i on Twitter.

The most significant change, at least on the outside, would be the ‘Sunrise design’ on the Realme 5i. Realme budget smartphones launched recently feature the company’s ‘Diamond Cut’ design, namely the Realme 3i, Realme 5, Realme 5s, etc. We can expect the Realme 5i to sport a gradient plastic back instead.

The display will have a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch on top, which is the same as Realme 5 and Realme 5s. The listing also confirms that Realme 5s will have a 5,000 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup.

Realme hasn’t teased the camera specifications as yet. We can expect the Realme 5i’s camera to sport a similar configuration as the Realme 5. This means that the Realme 5i could feature a 12MP primary lens, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Under the hood, Realme 5i is confirmed to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. We speculate it would get the same Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

We aren’t sure how will Realme differentiate the Realme 5i with the Realme 5. The wait isn’t as long as the smartphone will launch later this week.