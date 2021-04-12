Flipkart Flagship Fest: LG Wing price in India drops to Rs 29,990

LG Wing price in India has dropped to Rs 30,000 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. The dual-screen design smartphone was launched in India for Rs 69,990 late last year. LG Wing price in India has been slashed after the company’s recent announcement of shutting down its mobile division due to losses. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price starting April 13 via Flipkart.

LG Wing price in India

The LG Wing price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant drops to Rs 29,990 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. Customers will get a one-year warranty from LG despite the company shutting down its mobile business.

The smartphone comes in a single Aurora Grey colour.

LG Wing specifications

The LG Wing is a part of the company’s Explorer series. The smartphone, at first, may look like any other smartphone until you switch to the Swivel Mode and find the second screen.

The Wing comes with two displays and two modes - Basic Mode and Swivel Mode. When in Swivel Mode, the display rotates 90 degrees, switching the main 6.8 POLED display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions. Users can interact with the secondary display when using the phone in Swivel Mode. LG claims that the swivel mechanism has been tested to turn clockwise for over 2 lakh times.

LG Wing has a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 64MP primary camera, coupled with a 13 MP f/1.9 ultrawide lens, and another 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The camera system also includes a Hexa-motion stabiliser. The secondary display can also be used as a grip for controlling the Gimbal Motion camera. To offer an all-screen experience, LG Wing features a 32MP pop-up camera.

The smartphone runs Android 10-based Q OS. Other LG Wing specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0. The smartphone is IP54 certified for water and dust resistance and has a MIL-STD 810G compliance.