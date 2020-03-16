Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Oppo Reno, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a available at a discount

Flipkart is gearing up for yet another sale in the coming days. The sale that starts on March 19 and ends on March 22 will see big offers on smartphones across all price ranges.

Offers on smartphones under Rs 15,000

The Realme 5 Pro will be available starting from Rs 11,999 during the sale, while the standard Realme 5 will start at Rs 8,499. Both the Realme X2 and Realme X will be available from Rs 14,999 during the sale. The Vivo Z1x and Z1 Pro will be available for as low as Rs 13,990 and 11,990, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 will set you back Rs 12,999, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be priced at Rs 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Offers on smartphones running stock Android

The Motorola G8 Plus will be available at its lowest price ever, now available for Rs 11,999. Xiaomi Mi A3 is also priced at Rs 11,999 with a Rs 1K extra discount on exchange. The Google Pixel 3a gets its biggest-ever price cut and will go on sale for Rs 26,999 during the sale.

Best offers on flagship smartphones

There are plenty of options if you want to buy a flagship smartphone from 2019. The Realme X2 Pro is now available from Rs 27,999 with an extra Rs 4,000 exchange offer.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, that offers one of the most versatile camera setups in the smartphone world, is available for just Rs 24,990. Asus 6Z, the smartphone with one of the best selfie shooters, will start from Rs 23,999. Want to update your iPhone? Then you’ll be pleased to know that the iPhone XS will start from Rs 52,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is now available for Rs 21,999, while the S9 Plus will set you back by Rs 27,999. The Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 will be available for Rs 19,990 and 17,990, respectively. Flipkart will unveil more offers in the days leading up to the sale.