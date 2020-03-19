Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: massive discounts on Oppo Reno, Asus 6z, iPhone XS, Realme X2 Pro and other flagships

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale is live, and apart from massive discounts on smartphones across various budgets, the e-commerce giant is also offering mouth-watering discounts on flagships from leading brands.

Among other offers, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Top-tier flagship smartphones available at their lowest price ever, include handsets from Oppo, Asus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Realme and Honor.

To begin with, the Asus 6z is priced as low as Rs 23,999, while the Realme X2 Pro starts from Rs 27,999 with an extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro and Honor 10 are also available at an all-time low, priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series is also going on sale starting from Rs 19,999, while the Pro version of the K20 now starts at Rs 23,999.

Google Pixel 3a, the smartphone that might not deliver flagship performance but offers one of the best camera capabilities of any smartphone is now available from Rs 26,999.

If you are looking to buy a gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 has a massive price cut, now starting from Rs 19,999. The Black Shark 2 also becomes the first Snapdragon 855-powered phone available for under Rs 20,000.

The last and perhaps the most exciting flagship phone on offer during the sale is the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which is available for as low as 24,990. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition delivers excellent camera performance, on par with the OnePlus 7T Pro. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is listed on DxOMark above the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Looking to buy a smartphone with 5G connectivity, then the iQOO 3 can be purchased with Rs 5,000 off on prepaid transactions or exchange. The offer is available across all three iQOO 3 models, including the top-tier 5G variant.

Flipkart also has incredible offers on 2018 flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S9 and iPhone X series. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are available for as low as Rs 19,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The standard Galaxy S9 brings an IP68 rating and a QHD+ AMOLED display in the under 20K smartphone space. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone XS is available at its lowest price yet at Rs 52,999.