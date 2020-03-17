App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 to be available via open sale

While Realme 6 Pro starts at a price of Rs 16,999, Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB+64GB variant.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme 6 series will be available via open sale on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale.

During the sale period between March 19 and March 22, both the Realme 6 series smartphones — Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro — can be purchased at any time.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the open sale. Further, the smartphones will be available for Flipkart Plus members starting at 8 pm on March 18.

Close

Also Read: Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Oppo Reno, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a available at a discount

related news


Realme 6 price, specifications


Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera.

Performance unit includes a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T and ARM G76 GPU, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory.

Realme 6 offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for portraits and macro photography.

Battery-wise, Realme 6 comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C. The device boots on Android 10 and ColorOS 7 based Realme UI.

Also Read: Realme 6 first impressions

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The other two variants with 6GB+128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Realme 6 comes in two colour options: — Comet Blue and Comet White

Realme 6 Pro price, specifications 

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1080*2400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a dual punch-hole cutout for the 16MP + 8MP front camera setup.

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.3 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and up to 20x zoom, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Also Read: Realme 6 Pro first impressions

Under the hood, there is an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. The performance unit is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. The other two variants -- 6GB+ 128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage -- are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It also comes in two colour options — Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.