Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 to be available via open sale

Realme 6 series will be available via open sale on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale.

During the sale period between March 19 and March 22, both the Realme 6 series smartphones — Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro — can be purchased at any time.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the open sale. Further, the smartphones will be available for Flipkart Plus members starting at 8 pm on March 18.

Realme 6 price, specifications



Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1,080*2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera.



Performance unit includes a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T and ARM G76 GPU, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory.

Realme 6 offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for portraits and macro photography.

Battery-wise, Realme 6 comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C. The device boots on Android 10 and ColorOS 7 based Realme UI.

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The other two variants with 6GB+128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Realme 6 comes in two colour options: — Comet Blue and Comet White

Realme 6 Pro price, specifications

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1080*2400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a dual punch-hole cutout for the 16MP + 8MP front camera setup.

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.3 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and up to 20x zoom, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Under the hood, there is an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. The performance unit is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. The other two variants -- 6GB+ 128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage -- are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It also comes in two colour options — Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.