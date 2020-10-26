Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will commence on October 29, bringing discounts on mobile phones, TVs, accessories, and more

Flipkart recently concluded its mega Big Billion Days sale and is currently hosting a Dussehra sale, which is set to continue through October 28. However, the Indian e-commerce giant won’t stop there, recently confirming that its official Diwali sale will commence on October 29.

Flipkart’s Diwali sale will run for about a week, which means that the sales on the platforms will continue into the month of November. The sale titled, ‘Big Diwali Sale’, will commence on October 29 at midnight and run all the way through to November 4.

Apart from various offers, Flipkart will allow users to avail a 10-percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Additionally, customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC, ICICI, and SBI, to name a few.

Customers can expect discounts on several electronics and accessories. Some of the product categories that will be available on offer include cameras, laptops, headphones, speakers, smart wearables, and more. Flipkart will be offering up to 80-percent off on electronics and accessories. The e-retailer is also claiming that it will offer up to 50-percent and up to 45-percent off on select laptops and tablets, respectively.

Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale will bring discounts on several smartphones from leading brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Poco, Realme, etc. Some of the phones that will be available on offer include the LG G8X ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy F41, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy S20 Plus, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, Poco C3, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo A52, Oppo F15, and Realme Narzo 20 series, to name a few.

Flipkart will also offer discounts of up to 80-percent on large appliances, including microwaves, washing machines, refrigerators, and other appliances. Customers will also be able to avail additional discounts on exchange. Flipkart also says there will be new deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm on mobiles, TVs, etc. Moreover, the lowest sale prices will be available until 2 am.