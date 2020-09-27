Big Billion Days Sale teaser | Check out offers, products, discounts from Flipkart

Flipkart recently teased a sale for India’s upcoming festive season. The Big Billion Days sale, which Flipkart is claiming is “India’s biggest sale” is coming soon just ahead of the festive season. While the e-retail giant is yet to confirm the dates of the sale, it is giving users a sneak peek of things to come.

Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank to offer an instant 10-percent discount on all transactions carried out with SBI debit and credit cards during the sale. Additionally, Paytm users will get assured cashbacks on transactions made from your Paytm bank account and Wallet. Flipkart Plus members will also get an “Early Pass”, which will presumably give them early access to the sale.

Flipkart has also announced No Cost EMI payment options for all leading banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and more. Additionally, No Cost EMI will also be available on Bajaj Finserv, while debit card EMI payment options will also be available.

Flipkart claims that it will introduce the “biggest offers on smartphones”, confirming No Cost EMI, mobile protection as low as Rs 1, and exciting exchange offers. The e-retailer has also teased up to 80-percent off on TVs and other large appliances. Additionally, Flipkart has also announced discounts of up to 80-percent on electronics and accessories, ranging from smart accessories to cameras.

Other products categories going on sale include fashion products, beauty products, toys, baby care products, furniture, and home and kitchen products. Travel Special offers will offer 2x percent off on all flight bookings.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale comes in time for the festive season. Given the current climate, most customers will be reluctant to leave their homes, making the e-commerce site a go-to destination for shopping during the festive season.