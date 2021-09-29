Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Ear 1 TWS with ANC gets a price cut

Nothing Ear 1 price in India drops down to Rs 5,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Carl Pei-owned company announced that it has sold over one lakh units of the Ear 1 since its availability in August. The TWS was launched in India for Rs 5,999.

Nothing also announced that customers on Flipkart can claim additional discounts via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deal kicks off at 12 am on October 3 and will last until October 10.

Both the earbuds and the case feature a unique transparent design. The transparent plastic case allows people to see some internals of the case and the earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 features a 0.34cc chamber with a single 11.6mm dynamic driver. It also features active noise cancellation, with two levels of intensity.

The Ear 1 boasts a transparency mode that allowing users to hear ambient noise. The buds also feature touch controls to access different features. The Ear 1 true wireless earbuds offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the charging case offers up to 34 hours of playback in total. The Ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant.

The case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-certified charger or through a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear 1 buds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs. Via the Nothing Ear 1 app, users can fine-tune the audio equaliser settings and make some customisation around ANC, in-ear detection, etc.