MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Nokia PureBook S14, 1st Windows 11 laptop in India, goes on sale starting today

The Nokia PureBook S14 price in India starts at Rs 56,990 for the base 8GB RAM variant.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST

Nokia PureBook S14 sale in India kicks off today during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The new Nokia laptop comes with Windows 11 out of the box. The PureBook S14 is the first Windows 11 laptop in India that is going on sale ahead of the software’s worldwide release on October 5.

Nokia PureBook S14 price in India

The Nokia PureBook S14 price in India starts at Rs 56,990 for the base 8GB RAM variant. There is also a 16 RAM variant, which will go on sale at a later date. The Windows 11 laptop is available for purchase via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Also check: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days best deals on smartphones

Nokia PureBook S14 specifications and features

Close

Related stories

The Nokia PureBook S14 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Nokia’s Windows 11 laptop also sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with slim bezels. On the top bezel is the 720p webcam with a Privacy Switch built-in.

The laptop weighs roughly 1.4kg. The speakers on the Nokia laptop also support Dolby Atmos audio. In terms of ports, the laptop gets a USB Type-C port alongside the USB Type-A and HDMI ports.

It competes against the likes of the Realme Book Slim, Asus VivoBook, Acer Aspire series of laptops. These laptops are also promised to get Windows 11 as a software update for free following the global rollout.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #laptops #Nokia #Windows 11
first published: Oct 3, 2021 11:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.