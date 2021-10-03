Flipkart Big Billion Days: Nokia PureBook S14, 1st Windows 11 laptop in India, goes on sale starting today

Nokia PureBook S14 sale in India kicks off today during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The new Nokia laptop comes with Windows 11 out of the box. The PureBook S14 is the first Windows 11 laptop in India that is going on sale ahead of the software’s worldwide release on October 5.

Nokia PureBook S14 price in India

The Nokia PureBook S14 price in India starts at Rs 56,990 for the base 8GB RAM variant. There is also a 16 RAM variant, which will go on sale at a later date. The Windows 11 laptop is available for purchase via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Nokia PureBook S14 specifications and features

The Nokia PureBook S14 is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Nokia’s Windows 11 laptop also sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with slim bezels. On the top bezel is the 720p webcam with a Privacy Switch built-in.

The laptop weighs roughly 1.4kg. The speakers on the Nokia laptop also support Dolby Atmos audio. In terms of ports, the laptop gets a USB Type-C port alongside the USB Type-A and HDMI ports.

It competes against the likes of the Realme Book Slim, Asus VivoBook, Acer Aspire series of laptops. These laptops are also promised to get Windows 11 as a software update for free following the global rollout.