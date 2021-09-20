Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Samsung, Poco, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Motorola to launch new phones during the sale

Indian consumers will see a whole host of new smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2021. The e-retailer has a dedicated microsite teasing the launch of several new smartphones from Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Realme to name a few.



Ab poora India karega FLIP with BIG discounts, new launches, games, rewards and much more, during Flipkart #BigBillionDays! Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/uw8v6zsCQI

— Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 17, 2021

While Flipkart hasn’t confirmed the names of the upcoming devices, we do know that the Realme Narzo 50 series will arrive in India on September 24.

Flipkart is yet to confirm the official sale dates for the Big Billion Days Sale this year. However, the dedicated microsite has mentioned that several new smartphones would be revealed between September 24 and October 1 under the “Reveal Calendar” section.

According to the calendar, the Realme Narzo 50 series will be the first of the big launches, with the event taking place on September 24. Oppo and Samsung will launch their new devices on September 27 and September 28, respectively. Poco and Vivo are launching their devices on September 30. And lastly, Motorola is revealing its new smartphone on October 1.

We already know that the Realme Narzo 50 series is arriving on September 24 at 12:00 noon. Samsung, on the other hand, is set to reveal the Galaxy M52 5G on September 28 at 12:00 noon (IST), although the device is launching on Amazon India. So, the device in question here could be the Galaxy F42.

While there is no confirmation, the Oppo A55 and Oppo F19s have long been rumoured. Vivo is also expected to bring the X70 series to India soon, while the Poco X3 GT was the most recently launched Poco phone globally. There’s no information about the Motorola device in question at the moment.