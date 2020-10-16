Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel 4a goes out of stock in 30 minutes

Google Pixel 4a sale began earlier today during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. Within 30 minutes of its availability, Pixel 4a went out of stock, the company said. Google said that it is working to bring more devices in India as quickly as possible, and will share updates on stocks as soon as it is available.

Google Pixel 4a price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone series is popular for its camera capabilities while offering the best stock Android experience.

Google did not reveal the number of Pixel 4a units that were available for sale. The company said that it is working on bringing more Pixel 4a devices in India at the earliest.

Every purchase of Pixel 4a gets complimentary access to photography lessons from experts, worth ₹7,999 on pixel.getpepped.com. Pixel 4a users get three-month complimentary trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.

The Nest Audio smart speaker also goes on sale today, at a special launch price of Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 7,999). While the Pixel 4a will continue to be available on Flipkart at a later date, Nest Audio will also become available at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

Pixel 4a specifications

Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. While the phone features 128GB storage, there is no support for expansion through microSD card. The Pixel 4a packs a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 443ppi pixel density.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 4a include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 4a will be available in a single Just Black colour option.