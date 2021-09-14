Flipkart announces Big Billion Days sale, up to 80% discount on electronics

The annual sale is almost here with big discounts and launches in tow

Walmart-owned e-tailer Flipkart has announced its annual Big Billion Days sale 2021. The dates for the event haven't been shared but Flipkart has teased some big discounts and launches.

Smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion goods and home products are some of the categories that will see heavy discounts. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer card cashback offers along with UPI services like Paytm wallet.

Flipkart recently offered heavy discounts on Apple's iPhone 12 series close to iPhone 13's launch and such offers are expected on brands like Vivo, Oppo and Samsung as well.

The online retailer also teased up to 80 percent discounts on electronics and accessories like laptops, healthcare devices, smartwatches and power banks. Television and other electric appliances will also see up to 80 percent off along with 60 to 80 percent discounts on clothing and wearables.

Home and kitchen categories will offer goods starting from Rs 99, so will sections featuring grooming kits, toys, foods and make-up. Furniture and mattresses will be available at up to 85 percent discount. Flipkart's smart appliances, furniture, grooming appliances and toys will also feature in deals up to 80 percent off.

Flipkart promises a minimum of 70 percent off across categories and a further 10 percent off on buying multiples of the same product.

An MSI gaming laptop with Nvidia's RTX 3050 graphics and earbuds from companies like TWS are among the special launches.