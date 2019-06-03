Five of the greatest highlights from Computex 2019

Gaming laptops, affordable 5G SoCs - this year's Computex had a lot to offer. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Best Laptop | Asus ZenBook Pro Duo | The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo takes laptop innovation to a whole new level. The ZenBook features dual 4K touchscreens with the first panel using OLED technology. The notebook is designed for creative professionals and features hardware to match its innovative design, packing a Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. 2/5 Best Smartphone Innovation | MediaTek 5G | 5G-enabled SoCs are nothing new, we’ve already seen two 5G chipsets, but what we haven’t seen is an affordable 5G smartphone. MediaTek is here to change all of that with its new chip, which features an integrated 5G modem capable of delivering speeds of up to 4.5 Gbps download and 2.5 Gbps upload on compliant networks. According to the company, the new chip will be available on mid-tier handsets rather than the $1000 plus option we have at the moment. 3/5 Best PC Hardware | AMD Ryzen 9 3900 X |One of the most anticipated unveils at Computex were the new Ryzen 3000 processors engineered using Zen2 architecture and the 7nm process node. While all chips performed fairly well offering significant performance bumps, the Ryzen 9 3900X stole the show. Touted as the world’s first 12-core gaming CPU, the Ryzen 9 chip was able to toe-to-toe with Intel’s top-of-the-line Core i9-9900X. Ryzen benchmarks showed the 12-core CPU ($499) beating out Intel’s HEDT-class, content creation chip, the Core i9-9920X ($1,200). 4/5 Best Gaming Laptop | MSI GT76 Titan | The MSI GT76 Titan is the stuff of legends. Gaming laptops don’t come any beefier than this, both in terms of design and performance. The GT76 Titan looks like a tank, rocking an Intel Core i9900K CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, we’re talking desktop-grade no Max-Q. MSI has completely revamped the cooling on the new GT76 Titan adding four fans and 11 heat pipes to ensure thermal throttling is non-existent. MSI has also guaranteed the GT76’s Core i9 will offer sustained 5GHz, which means each one of those eight cores will offer 5GHz speed, quite impressive. 5/5 Best Innovation | Intel Honeycomb Glacier | Honeycomb Glacier is Intel’s new vision for on-the-go gamers and content creators. While we’ve seen two screens on laptops like the HP Omen and Asus ZenBook, Honeycomb Glacier takes things to a whole new level. Intel’s new concept elevates the second screen on the notebook, ensuring you don’t have to hunch over to use the second screen. While this might not make a lot of difference to professionals and content creators; it will definitely give gamers a leg up. Intel showcased how Honeycomb Glacier lifts both screens of a laptop up into the air using a revolutionary double hinge. First Published on Jun 3, 2019 03:37 pm