Five of the greatest highlights from Computex 2019

Best Smartphone Innovation | MediaTek 5G | 5G-enabled SoCs are nothing new, we’ve already seen two 5G chipsets, but what we haven’t seen is an affordable 5G smartphone. MediaTek is here to change all of that with its new chip, which features an integrated 5G modem capable of delivering speeds of up to 4.5 Gbps download and 2.5 Gbps upload on compliant networks. According to the company, the new chip will be available on mid-tier handsets rather than the $1000 plus option we have at the moment.