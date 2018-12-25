App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five easy tips to identify and avoid downloading fake mobile apps

Five ways to keep you safe from fake mobile apps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
To stay safe from fake mobile apps the first and foremost thing you must do is check the app’s description before you download it. (Image source: Pixabay)
1/5

To stay safe from fake mobile apps the first and foremost thing you must do is check the app’s description before you download it. (Image source: Pixabay)
Check the app developer’s name and their website. If the name sounds strange or odd, you have reasons to suspect it. (Image source: Pixabay)
2/5

Check the app developer’s name and their website. If the name sounds strange or odd, you have reasons to suspect it. (Image source: Pixabay)
Go through reviews and ratings of the app. But, note that these can be faked too. (Image source: Pixabay)
3/5

Go through reviews and ratings of the app. But, note that these can be faked too. (Image source: Pixabay)
Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores. (Image source: Pixabay)
4/5

Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores. (Image source: Pixabay)
Use a reliable mobile antivirus that can prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your phone. (Image source: Pixabay)
5/5

Use a reliable mobile antivirus that can prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your phone. (Image source: Pixabay)
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #mobile #Mobile Apps #Slideshow #smartphone #Technology

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.