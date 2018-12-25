Five easy tips to identify and avoid downloading fake mobile apps

Five ways to keep you safe from fake mobile apps. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 To stay safe from fake mobile apps the first and foremost thing you must do is check the app’s description before you download it. (Image source: Pixabay) 2/5 Check the app developer’s name and their website. If the name sounds strange or odd, you have reasons to suspect it. (Image source: Pixabay) 3/5 Go through reviews and ratings of the app. But, note that these can be faked too. (Image source: Pixabay) 4/5 Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores. (Image source: Pixabay) 5/5 Use a reliable mobile antivirus that can prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your phone. (Image source: Pixabay) First Published on Dec 25, 2018 03:29 pm