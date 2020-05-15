Five best wireless earphones and truly wireless earbuds under Rs 7,500

The headphone jack is slowly being done away by smartphones. 1/6 Smartphone brands have started removing the 3.5mm headphone jack that was used to connect wired earphones. Making it a thing of the past, many recent smartphones do not feature the audio jack. To make up for it, smartphone OEMs now also offer Bluetooth-based wireless earphones and truly wireless earbuds, ranging across different price segments. Here are some of the best wireless earphones and wireless earbuds that you can buy under Rs 7,500. 2/6 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (Rs 1,999): Bullets Wireless Z is a neckband-style wireless earphone that comes with Warp charge support, offering up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge. The wireless earphones claim to offer up to 20 hours of juice on a full charge. Bullets Wireless Z also comes with Low Latency Mode which claims to reduce latency to 110ms. It has Magnetic control that pauses and starts music by joining and separating the earbuds. 3/6 Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones (Rs 1,599): These wireless earphones were launched last year alongside the Redmi K20 series in India. The highlight features of Mi neckband earphones include up to eight hours of battery life and a voice command feature that allows you to navigate, take calls and play music. Mi Neckband wireless earphones also come with tri-band equalisation and offers dynamic bass. 4/6 Realme Buds Air (Rs 3,999): Each earbud of the Realme Buds Air claims to offer a 3-hour battery life, whereas the wireless charging case offers an additional 17 hours of juice. The wireless charging case can be charged via a USB Type-C cable or a Qi-certified wireless pad. Realme Buds Air also supports touch control features for taking calls or to play/pause music. The wireless earbuds come with auto reconnection feature, which means that it would automatically get paired to the previously connected device when the charging case’s lid is opened. 5/6 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (launch price Rs 4,999/ limited discount offer Rs 3,999): Xiaomi's newly launched Truly Wireless Earbuds feature an AirPods-like earpiece design and come with 14.2mm drivers. Each earbud has a 30mAh battery, whereas the wireless charging case has a 250mAh cell. The earbuds support touch-sensitive controls for music playback and interacting with voice assistants. It also features in-ear detection that automatically pauses music when you take them off and resumes when you put them back on. 6/6 Sennheiser CX 350BT (Rs 7,490): The CX 350BT is Sennheiser's latest offering in India alongside the CX 150BT. The wireless earphones boast a 10-hour battery life, which can be charged via USB Type-C. Sennheiser CX 350BT also feature Bluetooth 5.0 and support Qualcomm aptX and aptX Low Latency Bluetooth codecs. The earphones also have a dedicated button for invoking voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. There is an in-line remote and microphone for music control and voice calls. First Published on May 15, 2020 04:04 pm