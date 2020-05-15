App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five best wireless earphones and truly wireless earbuds under Rs 7,500

The headphone jack is slowly being done away by smartphones.

Smartphone brands have started removing the 3.5mm headphone jack that was used to connect wired earphones. Making it a thing of the past, many recent smartphones do not feature the audio jack. To make up for it, smartphone OEMs now also offer Bluetooth-based wireless earphones and truly wireless earbuds, ranging across the different price segments. Here are some of the best wireless earphones that you can buy under Rs 7,500 in India.
Smartphone brands have started removing the 3.5mm headphone jack that was used to connect wired earphones. Making it a thing of the past, many recent smartphones do not feature the audio jack. To make up for it, smartphone OEMs now also offer Bluetooth-based wireless earphones and truly wireless earbuds, ranging across different price segments. Here are some of the best wireless earphones and wireless earbuds that you can buy under Rs 7,500.

<strong>OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (Rs 1,999)</strong>: Bullets Wireless Z is a neckband-style wireless earphone that comes with Warp charge support, offering up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge. The wireless earphones claim to offer up to 20 hours of juice on a full charge. Bullets Wireless Z also comes with Low Latency Mode which claims to reduce latency to 110ms. It has Magnetic control that pauses and starts music by joining and separating the earbuds.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (Rs 1,999): Bullets Wireless Z is a neckband-style wireless earphone that comes with Warp charge support, offering up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge. The wireless earphones claim to offer up to 20 hours of juice on a full charge. Bullets Wireless Z also comes with Low Latency Mode which claims to reduce latency to 110ms. It has Magnetic control that pauses and starts music by joining and separating the earbuds.

<strong>Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones (Rs 1,599)</strong>: These wireless earphones were launched last year alongside the Redmi K20 series in India. The highlight features of Mi neckband earphones include up to eight hours of battery life and a voice command feature that allows you to navigate, take calls and play music. Mi Neckband wireless earphones also come with tri-band equalisation and offers dynamic bass.
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones (Rs 1,599): These wireless earphones were launched last year alongside the Redmi K20 series in India. The highlight features of Mi neckband earphones include up to eight hours of battery life and a voice command feature that allows you to navigate, take calls and play music. Mi Neckband wireless earphones also come with tri-band equalisation and offers dynamic bass.

<strong>Realme Buds Air (Rs 3,999)</strong>: Each earbud of the Realme Buds Air claims to offer a 3-hour battery life, whereas the wireless charging case offers an additional 17 hours of juice. The wireless charging case can be charged via a USB Type-C cable or a Qi-certified wireless pad. Realme Buds Air also supports touch control features for taking calls or to play/pause music. The wireless earbuds come with auto reconnection feature, which means that it would automatically get paired to the previously connected device when the charging case’s lid is opened.
Realme Buds Air (Rs 3,999): Each earbud of the Realme Buds Air claims to offer a 3-hour battery life, whereas the wireless charging case offers an additional 17 hours of juice. The wireless charging case can be charged via a USB Type-C cable or a Qi-certified wireless pad. Realme Buds Air also supports touch control features for taking calls or to play/pause music. The wireless earbuds come with auto reconnection feature, which means that it would automatically get paired to the previously connected device when the charging case's lid is opened.

<strong>Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (launch price Rs 4,999/ limited discount offer Rs 3,999)</strong>: Xiaomi's newly launched Truly Wireless Earbuds feature an AirPods-like earpiece design and come with 14.2mm drivers. Each earbud has a 30mAh battery, whereas the wireless charging case has a 250mAh cell. The earbuds support touch-sensitive controls for music playback and interacting with voice assistants. It also features in-ear detection that automatically pauses music when you take them off and resumes when you put them back on.
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (launch price Rs 4,999/ limited discount offer Rs 3,999): Xiaomi's newly launched Truly Wireless Earbuds feature an AirPods-like earpiece design and come with 14.2mm drivers. Each earbud has a 30mAh battery, whereas the wireless charging case has a 250mAh cell. The earbuds support touch-sensitive controls for music playback and interacting with voice assistants. It also features in-ear detection that automatically pauses music when you take them off and resumes when you put them back on.

<strong>Sennheiser CX 350BT (Rs 7,490)</strong>: The CX 350BT is Sennheiser's latest offering in India alongside the CX 150BT. The wireless earphones boast a 10-hour battery life, which can be charged via USB Type-C. Sennheiser CX 350BT also feature Bluetooth 5.0 and support Qualcomm aptX and aptX Low Latency Bluetooth codecs. The earphones also have a dedicated button for invoking voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. There is an in-line remote and microphone for music control and voice calls.
Sennheiser CX 350BT (Rs 7,490): The CX 350BT is Sennheiser's latest offering in India alongside the CX 150BT. The wireless earphones boast a 10-hour battery life, which can be charged via USB Type-C. Sennheiser CX 350BT also feature Bluetooth 5.0 and support Qualcomm aptX and aptX Low Latency Bluetooth codecs. The earphones also have a dedicated button for invoking voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. There is an in-line remote and microphone for music control and voice calls.

First Published on May 15, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #earphones #gadgets #OnePlus #Realme #sennheiser #Slideshow #truly wireless earbuds #wireless earphones #Xiaomi

