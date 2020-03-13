App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Here are our 5 best picks for smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Poco X2 (Rs 15,999): The Poco X2 is at present the best smartphone under Rs 20,000, according to us. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ tall display with a dual punch-hole cutout and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back. For selfies, Poco X2 has a 20MP + 2MP front camera setup. Other Poco X2 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 256GB storage, Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco, and 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging, among other features.
1/5

Poco X2 (Rs 15,999): The Poco X2 is at present the best smartphone under Rs 20,000, according to us. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ tall display with a dual punch-hole cutout and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back. For selfies, Poco X2 has a 20MP + 2MP front camera setup. Other Poco X2 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 256GB storage, Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco, and 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging, among other features.

Realme X2 (Rs 16,999): Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display (1080x2340 resolution) with a teardrop notch to house the 32MP front camera. There is also a Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. For optics, Realme X2 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP. +2MP sensor setup.
2/5

Realme X2 (Rs 16,999): Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display (1080x2340 resolution) with a teardrop notch to house the 32MP front camera. There is also a Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. For optics, Realme X2 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP. +2MP sensor setup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs 14,999): Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad-camera setup. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera inside the Dot display. Other Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with NavIC support, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
3/5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs 14,999): Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad-camera setup. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera inside the Dot display. Other Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with NavIC support, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Rs 14,999): Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is an Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage under the hood. Galaxy M31 packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For photography, Galaxy M31 sports a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.
4/5

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Rs 14,999): Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is an Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage under the hood. Galaxy M31 packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For photography, Galaxy M31 sports a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Realme 6 Pro (Rs 16,999): Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate support and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 720G under the hood with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. For optics, Realme 6 Pro features a 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back, whereas for selfies, there is a 16MP + 8MP dual front camera setup inside the punch-hole. Other Realme 6 Pro specs include a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.
5/5

Realme 6 Pro (Rs 16,999): Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate support and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 720G under the hood with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. For optics, Realme 6 Pro features a 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back, whereas for selfies, there is a 16MP + 8MP dual front camera setup inside the punch-hole. Other Realme 6 Pro specs include a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #gadgets #Poco #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.