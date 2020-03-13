Five best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Poco X2 (Rs 15,999): The Poco X2 is at present the best smartphone under Rs 20,000, according to us. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ tall display with a dual punch-hole cutout and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back. For selfies, Poco X2 has a 20MP + 2MP front camera setup. Other Poco X2 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 256GB storage, Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco, and 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging, among other features.