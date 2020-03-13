Five best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Here are our 5 best picks for smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Poco X2 (Rs 15,999): The Poco X2 is at present the best smartphone under Rs 20,000, according to us. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ tall display with a dual punch-hole cutout and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back. For selfies, Poco X2 has a 20MP + 2MP front camera setup. Other Poco X2 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 256GB storage, Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco, and 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging, among other features. 2/5 Realme X2 (Rs 16,999): Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display (1080x2340 resolution) with a teardrop notch to house the 32MP front camera. There is also a Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. For optics, Realme X2 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP. +2MP sensor setup. 3/5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs 14,999): Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad-camera setup. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera inside the Dot display. Other Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with NavIC support, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. 4/5 Samsung Galaxy M31 (Rs 14,999): Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is an Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage under the hood. Galaxy M31 packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For photography, Galaxy M31 sports a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. 5/5 Realme 6 Pro (Rs 16,999): Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate support and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 720G under the hood with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. For optics, Realme 6 Pro features a 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back, whereas for selfies, there is a 16MP + 8MP dual front camera setup inside the punch-hole. Other Realme 6 Pro specs include a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. First Published on Mar 13, 2020 04:26 pm