Five best money-management apps for Android

Smartphones have become one of the most commonly used devices in this day and age. From browsing the internet, messaging, communicating to even enjoying media on the go and even playing games, a smartphone is your trusted buddy. But these days smartphones have taken a different role altogether – of a money manager.

From managing your monthly bills, online subscriptions or converting currencies, or keeping track of your EMI payments or even handling your investment, finance management apps can pretty much do it all. Are they worth a download? Yes, they are. Because like the saying goes, a penny saved is a penny earned.

Here we list below five of the best personal finance apps available today on the Android platform:

Wally

Wally is a great choice if you want to keep track of your expenses on a regular basis. The app consolidates all income and expenses and balances it out. The app has a global rating of 4.2 out of 5 star and been number 1 Finance app in 22 countries.

HomeBudget

HomeBudget is a simple and clean app which can not only manage your cash flow but also your investments. The app has features where one can Create/Edit/Delete expenses and recurring expenses, Bill Reminders, trend chart for Expense, Budget and Income for the last 6 months. However, the biggest highlight of the app is Family Sync, which allows a group of devices within the household to exchange expense and income information, and work together within a single budget.

Monefy

An intuitive app with a great user interface the app’s widgets can be used even when on a locked screen. Other features of the app include multiple accounts support, customise your own categories, multi-currency support, etc. The app is also one of the Editor’s Choice app and has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 1,00,000 ratings.

Walnut Money Manager

Walnut Money Manager is one of the best expense manager apps out there. The app has loads of handy features such as keeping a track of 'What', 'How' and 'Where' you spend, keeping an eye on your credit card dues, splitting expenses in a group of friends. Apart from the regular features the app also has features such as finding an ATM with cash nearby, checking your bank balances etc. Another Editor’s Choice app on the list, the app has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Spendee

Spendee is a great household budget planner which can track the expenses and savings of the entire family. The app securely connects to your bank account and automatically adds up all your incomes and expenses thereby saving your time and effort. The app supports multiple currencies and has a special feature which tracks your money in special events such as during a trip or planning for occasions such as wedding.