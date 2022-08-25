Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 wearables launched in India: Check price, features

(Image Courtesy: Fitbit)

Fitbit has updated its portfolio of wearables in India with three new devices. The Google-owned company says that the newer generation devices are thinner, and more comfortable to wear over long periods of time.

Fitbit Inspire 3

The Inspire 3 is a fitness band with an elongated display and a thin chassis. The company says that the fitness band is water resistant up to 50 meters and can track various activities throughout the day.

These include steps taken, calories, distance traveled, activity per hour and more. The Inspire 3 can also be set-up with weekly exercise goals and can monitor your heart rate, sleep cycles and has a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. Fitbit says that Inspire 3 can last up to 10 days on a charge.

The Inspire 3 has been priced for Rs 8,499.

Fitbit Versa 4

Versa 4 has support for more than 40 exercise modes, including new additions like cross fit, dance, weights, HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) and more.

Compared to the previous generation, the Versa 4 is thinner and lighter, with up to 6 days of battery life. A physical button replaces last generation's capacitive one. The Versa 4 also has a Daily Readiness package included with the six month premium subscription that the company is giving for free along with the device.

The Versa 4 has been priced at Rs 20,499, and will be shipping later this year.

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit says that the Sense 2 is their most advanced smartwatch yet, with an all-new body response sensor, along with an on-wrist and continuous EDA sensor, that helps manage stress levels.

Combined, these two sensors monitor your stress levels from your wrist, and can share metrics like heart rate variability and skin temperature to give users a better picture of their health.

The smartwatch has been priced at Rs 24,999 and will be available to purchase, later this year.