Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch with AMOLED Display, 8GB Storage, Bluetooth Calling launched in India

Fire-Boltt recently dropped a new smartwatch in India. The Fire-Boltt Invincible smartwatch arrives in India’s sub-10K segment with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling support, 8GB of storage, SpO2 monitoring, and more.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Price

The Fire-Boltt Invincible smartwatch is priced at Rs 6,499 in India. The smartwatch will be available exclusively through Amazon India.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Invincible sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. You also get an always-on display and a 2.5D full laminated screen. The smartwatch also comes with 100 built-in watch faces and 100 sports modes.

The watch also features two side buttons for navigation. The Fire-Boltt Invincible smartwatch also boasts heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, a step counter, sleep tracking, and meditative breathing. The watch is also said to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Fire-Boltt Invincible also comes with 8GB internal storage that will allow you to store over 1500 songs. You can connect wireless headphones directly to the watch and play songs stored on it. Moreover, it also has a quick dial pad and built-in microphone for Bluetooth calling and the ability to save up to 200 contacts.

The smartwatch also comes with weather updates, a flashlight, a calculator app, and music controls. The Fore-Boltt Invincible smartwatch is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The watch will come with multiple strap variants; although the Leather strap variant also comes with an extra silicone strap-free.