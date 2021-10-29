MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Fire-Boltt Invincible Smartwatch with AMOLED Display, 8GB Storage, Bluetooth Calling launched in India

The Fire-Boltt Invincible smartwatch is priced at Rs 6,499 in India.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

Fire-Boltt recently dropped a new smartwatch in India. The Fire-Boltt Invincible smartwatch arrives in India’s sub-10K segment with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling support, 8GB of storage, SpO2 monitoring, and more.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Price

The Fire-Boltt Invincible smartwatch is priced at Rs 6,499 in India. The smartwatch will be available exclusively through Amazon India.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Invincible sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. You also get an always-on display and a 2.5D full laminated screen. The smartwatch also comes with 100 built-in watch faces and 100 sports modes.

Close

Related stories

The watch also features two side buttons for navigation. The Fire-Boltt Invincible smartwatch also boasts heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, a step counter, sleep tracking, and meditative breathing. The watch is also said to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Fire-Boltt Invincible also comes with 8GB internal storage that will allow you to store over 1500 songs. You can connect wireless headphones directly to the watch and play songs stored on it. Moreover, it also has a quick dial pad and built-in microphone for Bluetooth calling and the ability to save up to 200 contacts.

The smartwatch also comes with weather updates, a flashlight, a calculator app, and music controls. The Fore-Boltt Invincible smartwatch is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The watch will come with multiple strap variants; although the Leather strap variant also comes with an extra silicone strap-free.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Fire-boltt #smartwatch
first published: Oct 29, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.