You can now pay for Uber rides with credit/debit card using Paytm app

Digital payments company Paytm has strengthened its partnership with Uber to offer seamless card transactions to its users. Paytm users can now pay for their Uber ride using credit and credit cards on its platform.

Earlier, passengers were able to pay for their rides through Paytm wallet and other modes like cash and cards separately. "This partnership will allow Uber to leverage the strength of Paytm’s card acquiring capabilities, in addition to the existing wallet integration to provide Riders with the best user experience," Paytm said in a statement.

Puneet Jain, Sr. Vice President, Paytm Payments Gateway said, “Uber and Paytm have been long-standing partners. We are extending this partnership to a full-stack payment gateway. This integration will benefit millions of Uber riders to make seamless instant payments from their cards which might be already saved on Paytm."

Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia, said, “Paytm is a valued and trusted partner for Uber. Facilitating millions of trips weekly, our priority is always to provide exceptional customer service to our riders and a range of welfare benefits to our driver partners to maximize their earning potential. With the latest credit and debit card integration with Paytm, we hope to promote more digital transactions, reduce cash dependency on the platform and improve the country’s digital financial infrastructure.”

Under the extended partnership, Paytm will also provide a range of services to Uber's driver partners under the Uber Care program such as savings accounts, zero-fee debit cards and significant cashback at Indian Oil, Paytm FASTags among others.