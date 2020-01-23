WorldRemit & Alipay partner to offer cross-border remittance service

WorldRemit has entered into a partnership with Alipay, leading payment and lifestyle platform, enabling consumers to use the WorldRemit app or website for cross-border remittances to the Alipay app, bringing more convenient and inclusive transfer services to users around the world.

“Our vision is to build a mobile-first, international payments service and we’re excited to work with Alipay as a partner,” said Tamer El-Emary, Chief Commercial Officer, WorldRemit. “The partnership will focus on innovation, customer experience and speed to market.”

In many markets around the world, the vast majority of remittances are still being sent ‘offline’. Money is taken to, and collected from a physical agent, and usually subject to high transfer fees.

With WorldRemit’s mobile first approach to digitising remittances, the collaboration between Alipay and WorldRemit will help make remittance services more convenient and affordable, especially for migrant workers globally.

The digital service will provide senders and recipients a fast, secure, and convenient way to transfer money whilst reducing the high associated costs.