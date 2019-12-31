App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wirex launches multi-currency travel card with crypto payment option

The Wirex travel card and app allows consumers to buy, store, exchange and spend both crypto and traditional currencies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Needpix
Image: Needpix

i2c Inc., a provider of digital banking and payments processing technology, and Wirex, a leading borderless crypto and traditional currency payment platform, have partnered to deliver a multicurrency travel card for the Asia Pacific region that supports more than 150 currencies.

The Wirex travel card and app allows consumers to buy, store, exchange and spend both crypto and traditional currencies wherever they travel.

A hybrid personal banking alternative that integrates the benefits of blockchain technology into everyday finances, the Wirex card and mobile app gives cardholders flexibility and control over a range of digital and traditional (fiat) currencies, including USD, SGD, AUD, JPY, EUR, GBP, Bitcoin, Nano and Ethereum, among others.

Close

In addition to having the power to manage their own currencies and track payments in-app, customers can fund their accounts by credit/debit card or crypto payment, earn up to 1.5 percent crypto rewards on all in-store purchases and avoid costly travel exchange fees with unrestricted access to Over-the-Counter and interbank rates.

related news

Wirex cardholders are now able to travel with multiple currencies to all of the countries they visit using just one card, as well as exchange their crypto to the currency of their choice," said Ava Kelly, SVP Product at i2c Inc. "We are pleased to have been able to help Wirex expand their business into Asia with such a highly differentiated and innovative offering that will enhance their customers' payment experiences when traveling."

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 06:56 pm

