Wirecard & Raiffeisen Bank offer comprehensive financial services to merchants

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) have announced an extensive cooperation in the area of financial services. Within the terms of the agreement, the two companies are jointly offering merchants in a total of 13 Central and Eastern European countries a complete range of financial services via the Wirecard Financial Commerce platform.

In non-EU countries, such as Ukraine or Serbia, RBI takes on the role of the acquirer and processes payments via the Wirecard platform. Merchants also gain easy access to the entire portfolio of payment services the Wirecard platform offers. The integration of these services into their business is therefore quick and easy.

"With RBI, we have a strong partner at our side for further expansion into Eastern European markets. This enables us to take advantage of the great potential in this region, where 50 percent of transactions are still carried out with cash. Initial projects are already being implemented, and we are looking forward to connecting even more merchants to our platform," said Roland Toch, Managing Director Central and Eastern Europe at Wirecard.

"Thanks to our cooperation with Wirecard, merchants can not only improve their digital payment processes, but also optimize the entire customer experience thanks to the wide scope of services the Wirecard platform offers. Together, we offer everything merchants need, namely payment acceptance in combination with technical expertise and comprehensive financial services," added Andrii Stepanenko, Member of the Management Board and responsible for Retail Banking at RBI.