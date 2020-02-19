Wirecard & Raiffeisen Bank offer comprehensive financial services to merchants

Merchants can not only improve their digital payment processes, but also optimize the entire customer experience.
Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) have announced an extensive cooperation in the area of financial services. Within the terms of the agreement, the two companies are jointly offering merchants in a total of 13 Central and Eastern European countries a complete range of financial services via the Wirecard Financial Commerce platform.
In non-EU countries, such as Ukraine or Serbia, RBI takes on the role of the acquirer and processes payments via the Wirecard platform. Merchants also gain easy access to the entire portfolio of payment services the Wirecard platform offers. The integration of these services into their business is therefore quick and easy.
"With RBI, we have a strong partner at our side for further expansion into Eastern European markets. This enables us to take advantage of the great potential in this region, where 50 percent of transactions are still carried out with cash. Initial projects are already being implemented, and we are looking forward to connecting even more merchants to our platform," said Roland Toch, Managing Director Central and Eastern Europe at Wirecard.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.