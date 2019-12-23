Wirecard and FXChange simplify payments for travelers

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology and FXChange, Singapore’s largest self-service currency exchange network, are collaborating to provide outbound and inbound travelers in Singapore with simple and flexible digital payment options.

The companies are launching multi-currency Visa cards and a corresponding app which will offer travelers the chance to combine payment with the possibility to earn and redeem points at hotels, F&B outlets and other amenities. Wirecard will issue and manage the payment solution via its digital platform. Travelers benefit from a seamless customer journey – from exchanging and loading currencies at self-service kiosks, to paying fully digitally at any of the 61 million Visa merchant locations worldwide.

The collaboration with Wirecard will make it easier for travelers to make cashless payments abroad, eliminating the hassle and cost of foreign currency exchange. The new multi-currency payment solution enables customers to enjoy traveling without carrying cash or avoid dealing with fluctuating exchange rates. Travelers can use it to exchange Singapore dollars and load up to 12 foreign currencies. The multi-currency Visa prepaid card and app offers a smart and convenient solution that meets the demands of international travelers.

Chan Han Zong, Chief Operating Officer of FXChange, said, “We are delighted to work with industry experts like Wirecard and Visa to offer a convenient and secure payment solution. With this, consumers can make cashless payments abroad at competitive foreign exchange rates, and gain access to our network of forex kiosks to withdraw and deposit foreign currencies. We look forward to furthering this collaboration to build an inclusive travel money platform that serves a wide segment of travelers who are increasingly tech-savvy and have higher spending power.”

Grigoriy Kuznetsov, EVP of Global Financial Services at Wirecard, said, “We’re delighted to support FXChange to provide a one-stop solution to travelers who are increasingly turning to cashless payments. By integrating Wirecard’s digital platform with FXChange’s kiosk network, we will bring this innovative solution to more people across the world, further driving the cashless society.”