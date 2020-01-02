UPI records Rs 1.31 bn transactions in December

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) registered over Rs. 1.31 billion transactions with the total value crossing Rs. 2 trillion in December 2019, almost a 7 percent growth, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

It may be recalled that, UPI crossed 1 billion transactions for the very first time in October 2019 and recorded 1.22 billion transactions worth Rs 1.89 trillion (or Rs 1,89,224 crore) in November.

From a mere 35 banks live on UPI and 1.9 million transactions valued Rs. 7 billion in December 2016, the NPCI today boasts of 143 banks with 1.31 billion transactions valued at Rs. 2.02 trillion in December 2019.

According to NPCI, UPI has majorly been dominated by private players such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.