you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fintech unicorn Zerodha appoints StanChart private bank exec as senior advisor

Pattle to assist Zerodha founders to increase core offerings and expanding global connectivity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn Zerodha has appointed Richard Pattle as Senior Advisor.

Pattle was previously Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Private Bank and Member of The British Royal Household.

According to PTI, Pattle's role will be advising Zerodha and True Beaconon, an ecosystem of proprietary investment products and capital markets services launched by Zerodha founders, on emerging market expansion, assisting with institutional and ultra-high net worth investor connectivity, providing philanthropic advice and forging new strategic partnerships globally.

According to Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and CIO True Beacon, Pattle’s appointment to Zerodha is in anticipation of looking towards new horizons.

“We have grown Zerodha to a market leader, but as entrepreneurs we are always looking for new opportunities. With True Beacon, we will build a brand and initiative focused on delivering returns to investors with a focus on India's capital markets. We see tremendous growth and opportunity for disruption in the asset management space in India and Southeast Asia," Kamath said.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

